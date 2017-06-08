Caitlin Morrison

Election day has arrived, but no matter how much you enjoy exercising your democratic rights the real fun won't start until the polling booths close.

Many people are planning to stay up well into Friday morning to track the results as they come in - if you're facing an all-nighter, we've got all the information about key constituencies and timings that you need to be aware of.

And from 10pm tonight, when polls close, you can follow all developments on the City A.M. liveblog.

When will the results be announced?

The first results should start emerging at around 11pm. The earliest numbers will come from Sunderland and other constituencies in the North East. More announcements will follow until as late as 1pm on Friday - check out when you can expect results from all regions of the UK here.

What are the key constituencies to look out for?

In London you should keep an eye on Ealing Central and Acton, Bermondsey and Old Southwark, Vauxhall, Brentford & Isleworth and Richmond and North Kingston - find out why here.

Outside the capital, the ones to watch are Nuneaton - which is one of the earliest marginal seats to declare - Darlington, Westmorland and Lonsdale, Bolsover and Brighton Kemptown. More details on why these seats could prove so significant can be found here.

What if I want to keep track of the election but still go out tonight?

All dressed up and nowhere to go? A glance at the election result parties being held tonight reveals something for everyone. The New Statesman has (rather aptly) gone for loftiness with it choice of the Oxo Tower Brasserie while the ultra-free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs is hosting a rather more low-key bash for donors and journalists only.

You’ll need a ticket for the Institute of Directors’ “political event of the year” but with a jazz band and a talk by City A.M.’s editor Christian May, we are sure it will be well worth it. If that's not enough to tempt you, there are late night bacon rolls – and Baroness Tessa Jowell. Meanwhile, City PR spinner and campaigner Roland Rudd appears to be having a change of political heart, teaming up for election night with Bright Blue, the think tank for liberal conservatism.

And if you're stuck for an invite, we suggest a pick-me-up cocktail at Maggie’s Club, the 1980s themed boutique members late-night bar in the heart of Chelsea which is named after former PM Margaret Thatcher. Night owls can party all night long in the MDEN & M BAR in M Victoria St. A stone’s throw from Westminster, M will be offering all of you who are awake at 4am to 5am a Happy (or sadness) Hour.

But what if I get bored?

If all this isn't enough to keep you interested, the only solution is to check out the #DogsAtPollingStations hashtag, with more cute and entertaining pictures than you can wag a tail at.