Lynsey Barber

An executive at Uber has been fired following allegations he obtained the medical records of a rape victim.

The high profile case stirred controversy at the time: the woman was assaulted in 2014 by an Uber driver in India who was later sentenced to life in prison, sparking protests and authorities banning Uber in New Delhi for a time.

Eric Alexander, president of business in Asia Pacific, obtained the woman's medical records, Recode reports, citing unnamed sources.

Read more: Uber sacks 20 employees after harassment probe

The records were seen by Uber founder and chief executive Travis Kalanick and senior vice president Emil Michael, according to the report, and others within the startup were aware of them.

Alexander was fired after Recode contacted Uber after the story.

It comes after Uber fired 20 staff amid a major investigation into claims of sexual harassment at the firm.

Former attorney general Eric Holder was brought in earlier this year to conduct an independent investigation of the company following whistle blowing on sexual harassment and a toxic culture.

He has submitted the final report to Uber's board, reports suggest, but the results have not been officially made public.

Read more: Uber fired the head of its self-driving car project. Here's why

Lawyers have been brought in to investigate specific incidents, which resulted in the 20 firings, It's investigating more than 200 incidents

Uber faces mounting scrutiny on several fronts and in addition to the latest claims, it is embroiled in a lawsuit with Google's self-driving car arm Waymo over the technology.

Uber made two major hires this week - both women - in a bid to address some of its issues: Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei to work on the companies leadership and strategy and former Apple marketer Bozoma Saint John as chief brand officer.