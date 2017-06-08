Caitlin Morrison

The polls are open and election day has officially kicked off: we've got a tense day ahead as the UK waits to find out what its new government will look like.

But there are some bright spots to look forward to over the next 24 hours, the brightest of which is Dogs At Polling Stations - which is now so important, the hashtag #DogsAtPollingStations even has its own emoji.

And eager voters have already started using the hashtag as they post pictures of their pooches at the polls.

Here's a selection of some of the cutest canines accompanying their early-bird owners to the ballot box:

After an early morning rendezvous with her friend Badger, Bess heads off to the polling station #dogsatpollingstations @DogsAtPollingS pic.twitter.com/489PEE028H — Ali Pascalidis (@alipascalidis) June 8, 2017

Peppers been to vote and she's a dog, so should you #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/ztsowB3Vzt — 🦄 George Hill (@GeorgeHill) June 8, 2017

Joey pawsing for thought. hmm which way to vote? #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/b75PyYQqGN — Judith O'Reilly (@judithoreilly) June 8, 2017