FTSE 100 7475.92 -0.04%
Thursday 8 June 2017 7:49am

General Election 2017: #DogsAtPollingStations is so popular it's now got its own emoji - and here are some of the cutest pics so far

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Ireland: a perfect partner for AI development
A dog returns to his ball after finding
#DogsAtPollingStations: Should we give mutts a vote? (Source: Getty)

The polls are open and election day has officially kicked off: we've got a tense day ahead as the UK waits to find out what its new government will look like.

But there are some bright spots to look forward to over the next 24 hours, the brightest of which is Dogs At Polling Stations - which is now so important, the hashtag #DogsAtPollingStations even has its own emoji.

And eager voters have already started using the hashtag as they post pictures of their pooches at the polls.

Here's a selection of some of the cutest canines accompanying their early-bird owners to the ballot box:

Tags

Related articles

General Election 2017: Everything you need to know about voting today
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Final pre-election polls: Tories forecast to win with a bigger majority
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

City analysts predict what election will mean for sterling, FTSE and Brexit
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff