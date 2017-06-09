Tim Armes

The consumer marketplace is wholly in love with mobile apps. The advent of the mobile economy has fundamentally changed not only how we shop, but the way we live and interact.

#The Impact of Apps

We use apps to learn what's happening in the world and to share our opinions with friends, family, anyone who will listen. Social media allows us to only keep in contact and reunite with old acquaintances; it affords us into the insights of how others live. These insights, these glimpses, can enthral, and create new vistas of expectation, desire and ambition; or it can just lead to a few extra Likes. The depth to which mobile apps have penetrated the way live is all but absolute.

What the penetration of apps into our manner of living means long-term remains to be seen. What we do know, is that if you want to provide a service or product, if it's not an app, you will probably have to use an app to market and present it.

##Marketing Opportunities and Challenges

Marketing has been changed by the over-arching reach of mobile apps, too. Marketers and developers must take on board a range of tactics and different approaches to make their efforts engaging, their content compelling. Social media and the mobile medium presents marketers with many opportunities and many challenges. In this blog, we will highlight some of the biggest mistakes made in the field of app marketing. Knowing these mistakes can allow app developers to achieve their goals better.

###Mobile is Not Desktop

One of the most common mistakes made is treating mobile apps like a desktop experience. The experience of using a mobile app is entirely unique to itself, and cannot be graded back or pared down from what you might gain from using a conventional computer. Mobile devices are kindred but different all the same. Users will abandon apps that feel meant for desktops and will cling to apps that play to the strength of the mobile platform. Identify your apps strength and play to it, do not try and make it something it is not. A clear identity works best. You may have drop-down menus full of features, but if you do not have a cohesive whole, it will not appeal to users and will prove difficult to sell.

###Retaining with User Insights

A second mistake is assuming users will just keep using your app. They will not. Acquiring a user base is all well and good, but keeping it is another. User retention is one of the foremost challenges facing app marketers. The appScatter platform offers an elegant tool for data acquisition, giving you a real-time feed of your app's performance. The app data affords you the chance for analysis, a study that will allow you to build an active user retention strategy.

A third mistake to avoid is paying the wrong type of attention to your users. The very personal nature of the mobile platform opens users up to engagement, but also can lead to them feeling insulted by an overly-corporate tone. You need to get to know your users and talk to them as you would to a friend. Embrace the opportunity appScatter presents to see your user’s stats. Using these stats will assist you in reaching them; just one more reason to onboard with appScatter today.