The last batch of pre-election polls are rolling in tonight, with ICM's calling the Conservatives taking a 12 point lead over Labour, which would deliver a comfortable win for the Tories.

Polling firm ICM, which has tended to give the Conservatives greater leads than most other polling companies, said Theresa May had upped her lead by one percentage point in today's preliminary poll for the Guardian, from its previous one published on Monday.

Support for Conservatives stood at 46 per cent, while Labour support remained unchanged at 34 per cent. A lead of that size would deliver May a majority of 96 seats in parliament, a steep increase on the working majority of 17 that the Conservatives held in the last parliament.

The ICM poll of 1,532 adults was conducted between 6 and 7 June.

May called the snap election in April in an effort to bolster her majority and strengthen her hand for Brexit negotiations.

Another poll conducted by ComRes for the Independent between 5 and 7 June has the Conservatives down three points on 44 per cent, Labour down one at 34 per cent and the Liberal Democrats, Ukip and the Green Party up one per cent each to nine per cent, five per cent and two per cent respectively.

That too would deliver Theresa May with a definitive victory over Jeremy Corbyn in tomorrow's General Election.

In a second projection from ComRes, reallocating "don't know" voters on the basis of preferred Prime Minister, the Conservative lead rises to 12 points on 46 per cent, compared with Labour's 34 per cent.

Several other opinion polls are set to be published tonight to provide the last gauge of public sentiment before people vote tomorrow.

During the campaign period, polls have varied widely on how many seats the Conservatives are set to win.

YouGov estimated earlier today that the party will fall more than 20 seats short of a majority, while others have forecast an increased majority for the Tories.

