Ross McLean

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been forced to withdraw from England’s squad to face Scotland in their World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Vardy, who scored 16 goals for the Foxes last season across all competition, sustained a minor injury in training and will also miss the Three Lions’ friendly showdown with France in Paris on Tuesday.

“Jamie Vardy has left the England squad as a precaution after picking up a minor injury in training St George’s Park yesterday,” read a Football Association statement.

“The Leicester City striker won’t play a part in either Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Scotland or Tuesday’s trip to France. No further players are due to be added to the squad at this moment in time.”

Vardy’s injury leaves England boss Gareth Southgate with Bournemouth-bound Jermain Defoe, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United as his only frontline striking options.

England currently sit top of Group F, four points clear of second-placed Slovakia, with five games of the qualification process to go.

Scotland are fourth, six points adrift of the Three Lions, and in desperate needed of a victory to boost their chances of reaching Russia in 2018.