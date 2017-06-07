Tracey Boles

The chief executive of London & Partners, the mayor's promotional agency, believes the capital's tourism industry is resilient enough to withstand the shock of recent terror attacks.

Speaking to CityA.M. just days after the terror attack on London Bridge and on the eve of London Tech Week, Laura Citron said: “Tourists really matter and are welcome. London is open for business and we expect the tourism industry to be resilient as visitors stand by our city and its values.”

However, she added that it was too early to predict the impact on the sector in the wake of the attack in which several citizens from overseas were killed. She added: “We are monitoring the situation closely. Anecdotally, there is no evidence that people are cancelling in swathes but we are waiting to see full impact.”

Tourism contributes an estimated £36bn a year to London's economy and supports around 700,000 jobs in the capital, making the third biggest industry. “It is a diverse, vibrant, multi-cultural industry,” Citron said.

London Tech Week, designed to showcase the city as a leading tech capital, begins next Monday. Other planned events which are expected to be big tourist draws this year include drone racing at Alexandra Palace.

“You can come on any day and experience world class culture, for example at the V&A,” Citron said. "Where else is that the case?"