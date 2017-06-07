FTSE 100 7478.62 -0.62%
Wednesday 7 June 2017 7:11pm

French laundry firm Elis agrees £2.2bn deal in principle to take over UK rival Berendsen

William Turvill
Follow William
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Legal & General Investment Management to locate operations in Ireland
Demand For Consumer Appliances Strong Despite Weak Global Economies
Berendsen last month rejected a £2bn takeover offer from Elis (Source: Getty)

UK laundry and textile business Berendsen has agreed a deal in principle to be taken over by French rival Elis for £2.2bn.

Announcing the “possible” deal on Wednesday evening, the firms said they believe the tie-up would create a “strong pan-European leader in the textile, hygiene and facility services” sector.

The UK firm rejected an Elis bid valued at £2bn last month. The latest offer, valued at 1,261p per share, marks a 54 per cent premium on Berendsen’s three-month average share price.

Read more: Laundry firm Berendsen dismisses "opportunistic" Elis takeover approach

Elis, which is yet to complete due dilligence, has until 15 June to announce a firm intention offer.

Credit Suisse is financial adviser to Berendsen on the deal, while JP Morgan Cazenove and HSBC are acting as financial advisers and joint corporate brokers.

Elis is being advised by bankers from Lazard, Zaoui and Deutsche Bank.

Read more: Why Thursday's General Election could lead to a UK M&A boom

Tags

Related articles

Cross-border M&A between US and Europe hits decade high
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

UK and rest of Europe expected to remain M&A friends despite Brexit vote
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

One in four M&A deals over $1bn end in an insurance claim
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff