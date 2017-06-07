Joe Hall

Former world No1 Novak Djokovic admitted he is contemplating taking a break from tennis after losing to sixth-seed Dominic Thiem in the French Open quarter-finals.

The defeat means that for the first time in seven years, Djokovic will be absent from the final four at Roland Garros where Thiem joins world No1 Andy Murray and clay court king Rafael Nadal.

With Djokovic also set to slip out of the world's top two for the firs time since 2011, the Serb was asked if he would consider taking time out of the game after the loss.

"Trust me, I'm thinking about many things," he said.

"You know, especially in the last couple months. I'm just trying to sense what's the best thing for me now.

"Obviously there has been a lot of changes with the team and so forth. [I've been] so excited to work with Andre [Agassi] and a new team. At the same time, I have a responsibility to the game itself, towards others.

"We'll see. Obviously it's not an easy decision to make, but I see how I'll feel after Roland Garros and then decide what to do next."

Djokovic was swept aside in straight sets by 23-year-old Thiem in just under two hours and 15 minutes, making 35 unforced errors in the process.

Since winning a career Grand Slam in France last year, the 12-time Slam winner has suffered a slump in form, winning just a single title so far this year.

"I always expect a lot from myself but it is a fact that I am not playing close to my best and I know that," he said.

"I am trying, like everyone does, to work on my game and work on things. For me, this is a whole situation that I am facing especially in the last seven to eight months not winning any big tournaments which hasn't happened in many years."