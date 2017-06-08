Revealed: The cheapest and most expensive cities for five-star hotel stays

Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Monte-Carlo, Monaco is the most expensive place in the world for a one-night stay in a five-hotel followed by St Tropez in France and Reykjavik in Iceland, according to a new study.

A one-night stay at a five star hotel in Monte-Carlo costs over £2,130 compared to £220 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia which is the cheapest city in the world for five-star hotels.

The study by online booking platform Campsy, which ranked over 200 cities on average price of overnight accommodation, ranked London as the 15th most expensive city for hotel bookings with a night at a five-star hotel priced at just over £1,000.

The cheapest cities included Skopje in Macedonia, Tirana in Albania, Antalya in Turkey and Sofia in Bulgaria.

Top five most expensive cities:

Hotel Star Rating City Country Hostel 1 2 3 4 5 Airbnb & others Monte-Carlo Monaco £23.88 £243.07 £371.01 £549.26 £1,032.00 £2,136.50 £162.90 St Tropez France £29.85 £150.11 £338.60 £552.67 £857.16 £1,871.25 £199.58 Reykjavik Iceland £43.12 £207.25 £415.36 £639.67 £901.51 £1,335.63 £199.58 San Francisco USA £33.89 £224.31 £432.42 £637.96 £798.31 £938.18 £213.22 New York USA £39.77 £347.98 £414.51 £568.03 £661.84 £968.89 £193.61

The five least expensive cities: