FTSE 100 7475.92 -0.04%
Thursday 8 June 2017 7:38am

Revealed: The cheapest and most expensive cities for five-star hotel stays

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Follow Shruti
Grand Prix of Monaco
The Monaco Grand Prix is a Formula One motor race held each year on the Circuit de Monaco (Source: Getty)

Monte-Carlo, Monaco is the most expensive place in the world for a one-night stay in a five-hotel followed by St Tropez in France and Reykjavik in Iceland, according to a new study.

A one-night stay at a five star hotel in Monte-Carlo costs over £2,130 compared to £220 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia which is the cheapest city in the world for five-star hotels.

The study by online booking platform Campsy, which ranked over 200 cities on average price of overnight accommodation, ranked London as the 15th most expensive city for hotel bookings with a night at a five-star hotel priced at just over £1,000.

The cheapest cities included Skopje in Macedonia, Tirana in Albania, Antalya in Turkey and Sofia in Bulgaria.

Top five most expensive cities:

Hotel Star Rating

City

Country

Hostel

1

2

3

4

5

Airbnb & others

Monte-Carlo

Monaco

£23.88

£243.07

£371.01

£549.26

£1,032.00

£2,136.50

£162.90

St Tropez

France

£29.85

£150.11

£338.60

£552.67

£857.16

£1,871.25

£199.58

Reykjavik

Iceland

£43.12

£207.25

£415.36

£639.67

£901.51

£1,335.63

£199.58

San Francisco

USA

£33.89

£224.31

£432.42

£637.96

£798.31

£938.18

£213.22

New York

USA

£39.77

£347.98

£414.51

£568.03

£661.84

£968.89

£193.61

The five least expensive cities:

Hotel Star Rating

City

Country

Hostel

1

2

3

4

5

Airbnb & others

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

£6.29

£46.91

£52.88

£67.38

£136.46

£220.05

£48.61

Skopje

Macedonia

£7.25

£51.17

£76.76

£87.00

£133.05

£220.90

£27.29

Tirana

Albania

£6.82

£51.17

£71.64

£87.00

£133.05

£237.10

£28.15

Antalya

Turkey

£10.19

£63.97

£75.91

£73.35

£122.82

£211.52

£63.97

Sofia

Bulgaria

£7.68

£51.17

£66.53

£89.55

£133.05

£244.78

£37.53

Related articles

Challenger bank OakNorth completes largest-ever deal to fund luxury hotel
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

Billionaire Reuben brothers to restore £250m London hotel
Anna Schaverien
Anna Schaverien | Contributor

InterContinental Hotels chief exec steps down as revenues rise
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff