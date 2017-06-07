Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law Chris Hutcheson has been jailed for six months for conspiring to hack the the celebrity chef's computer to steal information.

Hutcheson and his sons, Adam and Chris Hutcheson Jnr, admitted that they devised a scheme to hack into Gordon Ramsay Holdings between October 23, 2010 and March 31, 2011.

Hutcheson snr was ousted from his role as chief executive in October 2010 following details about a secret family were revealed.

In 2011, Ramsay filed a writ accusing his father-in-law of hacking into personal and company files and of using £1.4m of company money on personal matters.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Dan Suter called the case "convoluted and voluminous".

He said: "The prosecution concerns the hacking of the computer system of Gordon Ramsay Holdings Ltd, and the email accounts of Gordon Ramsay Ltd employees.

"At the time of the alleged conspiracy, Chris Hutcheson Snr had been dismissed by Gordon Ramsay Holdings Ltd. He has previously held a senior position with GRHL.

"The prosecution would say as a result of that dismissal he was motivated to access unlawfully the computer system.

"There was surrounding civil litigation after his dismissal.

"Subsequently, Adam Hutcheson was also dismissed from GRHL."