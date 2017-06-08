City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves digital media, investment research and mining. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

GCA Altium

Global investment bank GCA Altium has appointed Seth Kundrot as managing director in its London deal team. Seth has been a technology investment banker for 14 years, specialising in digital media and internet advisory. He has represented UK, European, American and Asian clients across more than 35 completed M&A and capital raising transactions. Seth joins the firm from Mooreland Partners and has also held senior positions with Arma Partners, Investec and Jefferies. Seth was previously responsible for Mooreland’s European digital media practice, where he advised on the most recent growth capital raising for Blis, one of the largest private ad-tech financings ever completed in the UK. Seth has advised on multiple transactions in marketing technology, travel technology, e-Commerce, marketplaces, interactive entertainment, and enterprise software and services. In his new role, Seth will focus on deepening GCA Altium’s areas of expertise within digital media and consumer internet.

Edison

Edison, the investment research and advisory company, has appointed Alex Hayde as account manager to its investor relations team, as part of the team’s ongoing expansion and reflecting an increasing demand for Edison’s international investor relations services. Alex joins from Capital Access Group and brings close to 10 years’ investor relations and specialist financial services experience from the UK and New Zealand to Edison. At Capital Access Group, Alex was responsible for connecting companies listed on the London Stock Exchange to a wide range of institutional investors and fund managers across Europe. His financial services experience in New Zealand included roles at ASB Securities, where Alex was a key relationship broker. At Edison, Alex will support the global head of investor relations, Rachel Carroll, and account director Elliott Berstock.

Berkeley Energia

Berkeley Energia has appointed the highly respected London-based mining executive Nigel Jones as an independent non-executive director of the company. Nigel has 30 years’ experience in the international mining sector. He has considerable corporate development and marketing expertise, including being responsible for the negotiation of key uranium supply agreements for Rio Tinto. He spent two decades at Rio Tinto, where ultimately he held the position of global head of business development and prior to that managing director of Rio Tinto Marine, head of investor relations and marketing director, uranium. Nigel was recently appointed as head of private side capital markets at ICBC Standard Bank.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.