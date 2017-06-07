Mark Sands

With both bookmakers and pollsters forecasting a victory for Theresa May's Conservatives in tomorrow's General Election, but many questions remain unanswered.

Are the Lib Dems facing wipeout? Can Labour hold on in its traditional strongholds? And will May secure the kind of majority that will fortify her leadership of the Tories?

We've picked 10 key seats – five in the capital, and five across the country – to help figure out the answers to some of these questions in the early hours of Friday.

This time, we're going beyond the M25.

Nuneaton - Expected Result 00.00 – 01.00

A semi-marginal Conservative seat with a majority of just under 5,000, Nuneaton is exactly the kind of constituency in which May's team will be hoping to romp home.

Ukip came a strong third here in 2015, meaning the traditionally early reporting seat could provide our first clues as to how successful May has been in appealing to the party of Paul Nuttall and Nigel Farage.

Darlington - Expected Result 01.00 – 02.00

Another early reporter, this semi-marginal seat sits next door to former Prime Minister Tony Blair's former seat of Sedgefield.

Labour held it in 2015, but has been losing ground here in succesive general elections, going from a majority of more than 16,000 in 1997 to just over 3,000 in 2015.

Darlington has recently been a reliable Labour seat, but it was, at one point, held by defence secretary Michael Fallon for the Conservatives in the 1980s.

A railway town among mining communities, if the Tories are making headway in the North East, it might be Darlington that gives the first hints.

Westmorland and Lonsdale - Expected Result 02.00 – 03.00

Party leaders very rarely lose their seats at a General Election, and it would be a humiliation for Tim Farron if he is defeated here.

And the local Tories have been making positive noises about their chances in a constituency full of with a large share of Brexit backers. 3,000 people backed Ukip in the seat in 2015, and have stood down for the 2017 campaign.

But if all those voted Conservative it still leave Farron with a handy majority. Filed under possible, but unlikely.

Bolsover - Expected Result 04.00 – 05.00

Another unlikely result, rumours have started emerging that Conservatives feel the Bolsover seat of “the beast” and Corbyn ally Dennis Skinner is up for grabs.

Previously a strong Labour seat, Skinner's majority in the Derbyshire constituency has slowly been whittled away, but remains a comfortable 12,000.

We should have a good sense of how the party's have been performing by the stage by Bolsover result comes in, but the Tories would consider the cherry on what would likely be an extremely well iced cake.

Brighton Kemptown - Expected Result 05.00 – 06.00

Another seat where the Greens are not fielding a candidate in order to boost the chances of an upset. City minister and May ally Simon Kirby won by a wafer thin majority of 690 in 2015, but the Greens alone took 3,187 votes.

But, the constituency varies from university accomodation to council estates and coastal villages, and also polled strongly for Ukip, with Nuttall's party securing the support of 4,446 last time out.

So, when the “progressive alliance” meets a party capable of hoovering up Ukip votes, who wins? You'll have to be up until the final results on Friday morning to find out.