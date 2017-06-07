FTSE 100 7514.53 -0.14%
Wednesday 7 June 2017 1:16pm

General Election 2017: Mytaxi offering 50 per cent discount on cab rides to polling stations in London

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Take taxi to polling stations tomorrow which are open from 7am to 10pm (Source: Getty)

If you think voting in tomorrow's General Election is too much hassle then here's something that might change your mind.

Cab app Mytaxi is offering a 50 per cent discount on journeys to polling stations in London tomorrow which are open from 7am to 10pm.

Andy Jones, general manager at Mytaxi, said, “In 2015, 34 per cent of eligible voters didn’t vote and it’s well documented that in General Elections the non-voters always have the power to swing the result. As its Mytaxi’s mission to get London moving more freely we’re very pleased to be helping voters get to the polls this year!”

"Everyone’s vote counts and we believe that no one should be prevented from getting out to vote due to transport issues or busy London lifestyles. As our drivers have all completed the Knowledge; this ensures they know the best routes to get passengers to their local polling station faster.”

Formerly known as Hailo, mytaxi launched in London in March.

