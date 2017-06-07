Courtney Goldsmith

The US sales chief of Hyundai Motor has resigned, marking the second departure of a top US executive in the past six months amid falling sales.

Derrick Hatami is leaving for "personal reasons", a spokesperson told Reuters, after Hyundai earlier this month reported US sales dropped 15.5 per cent in May compared with a one per cent drop in the overall market. The figures made it the worst auto performer in the US, which is the company's second biggest market after China.

Hatami's announcement follows the departure of Hyundai's top US executive, Dave Zuchowski, in December. Additionally, the firm's sales chief in South Korea and its China head were replaced last year amid the firm's first annual global drop in sales in nearly two decades.

W. Gerald Flannery will fill in as interim chief, but a permanent successor has not yet been named.

