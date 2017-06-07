FTSE 100 7514.53 -0.14%
Wednesday 7 June 2017 12:17pm

Hyundai's US sales chief is the second top US exec to leave the company amid a sales slump

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Hyundai Ranked Third In J.D. Power Initial Quality Study
As US sales fall, another exec leaves (Source: Getty)

The US sales chief of Hyundai Motor has resigned, marking the second departure of a top US executive in the past six months amid falling sales.

Derrick Hatami is leaving for "personal reasons", a spokesperson told Reuters, after Hyundai earlier this month reported US sales dropped 15.5 per cent in May compared with a one per cent drop in the overall market. The figures made it the worst auto performer in the US, which is the company's second biggest market after China.

Hatami's announcement follows the departure of Hyundai's top US executive, Dave Zuchowski, in December. Additionally, the firm's sales chief in South Korea and its China head were replaced last year amid the firm's first annual global drop in sales in nearly two decades.

W. Gerald Flannery will fill in as interim chief, but a permanent successor has not yet been named.

Read more: Hyundai and General Motors up US investment in the wake of Trump tax threat

Related articles

Hyundai and General Motors up US investment in the wake of Trump tax threat
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Rejoice: The new Uber car of choice has heated rear seats
Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock | Contributor

Fifa sponsors celebrate Sepp Blatter resignation
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff