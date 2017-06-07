Royal Bank of Scotland trial called off, High Court judge confirms

William Turvill

A High Court judge has confirmed the Royal Bank of Scotland trial will not go ahead.

The cancellation of the trial was all but confirmed yesterday when the RBS shareholder action group indicated it was accepting the lender's settlement offer yesterday.

Press Association reported the confirmation from the High Court this morning.

