The UK would have to declare a state of emergency to circumvent the human rights laws it wishes to rip up in the name of security, EU officials have warned.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May said she would change laws if they get in the way of the measures she wishes to take to stop terrorists.

Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer hit back this morning, saying that the Human Rights Act has never "got in the way" of the UK's efforts to fight terror.

Nick Clegg, the former Liberal Democrat leader, took to Twitter today to express a similar view:

There is no shred of evidence that human rights laws are the reason these murderous acts happened in Manchester and London 1/2 — Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) June 7, 2017

And, it seems the UK would have to go to extraordinary lengths to duck human rights laws in the way that May is suggesting.

The Conservatives' Damian Green has said such changes would require a "derogation" from the European convention on human rights.

But a factsheet from the Council of Europe says that a partial withdrawal from the European convention on human rights can only take place "in a time of war or other public emergency threatening the life of the nation", the Guardian reported.

The court has said that a derogation can only take place if the UK declares a state of emergency and only "to the extent strictly required by the exigencies of the situation".