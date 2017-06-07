Oliver Gill

Millions of people will not vote in the General Election tomorrow.

But almost half of such people would be more inclined to do so if they were able to vote online, research released today suggests.

While the debate rages over security concerns of allowing people to vote online abroad, it is not an option in the UK.

But research prepared by Ofcom accredited advice website Cable.co.uk indicates 42 per cent of non-voters would pick a candidate if they could do it from the comfort of their own homes.

There were 44.4m entries on the UK parliamentary register at the end of 2015. The turnout at the last election was 66 per cent, higher than post-war lows seen in 2001, but part of a trend of growing voter apathy when it comes to political elections.

Of those wondering whether or not to vote, 50 per cent said they were more likely to vote, according to today's research.

“It seems that if voting were made easier, more of us would do it. Makes sense, but it’s nevertheless somewhat shocking that so many with no plans to vote would do so if it saved them a short trip to the nearest polling station," said Dan Howdle, an analyst at Cable.co.uk.

Estonia

Estonia has been an online voting trailblazer, allowing its citizens to vote remotely for over a decade. A third of European Parliament elections were cast online in 2014.

But other concerns persist, the Netherlands withdrew online voting in 2007 amid security concerns.

The introduction of online voting would make the least impact on 18 to 24 year-olds, with only 31 per cent of the near-2000 respondents in this age bracket saying online voting would make them more likely to vote.

Londoners were the biggest advocates for online voting. Some 68 per cent said they would be more likely to vote via the internet.