London Bridge attack death toll rises

Caitlin Morrison

The death toll from the London Bridge terror attack has risen to eight, the Met Police said today.

The Met said detectives appealing for information about Xavier Thomas, 45, who had been missing since the night of the terrorist attack, had found a body in the Thames near Limehouse on Tuesday evening.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, the police said, but Mr. Thomas' next of kin have been informed of this development.

The number of people killed during the attack, which took place on Saturday 3 June, was originally believed to be seven, while dozens were injured.

The other victims are Christine Archibald, from Canada, Ignacio Echevarria, from Spain, Kirsty Boden and Sara Zelenack, both from Australia, James McMullan, from the UK, and Sebastien Belanger and Alexandre Pigeard, both from France.

Three men carried out the attack, driving into pedestrians on the bridge and then stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.

The three attackers have now been named as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian, and Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking in East London.