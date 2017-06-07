FTSE 100 7546.77 +0.29%
Wednesday 7 June 2017 11:19am

London Bridge attack death toll rises

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Legal & General Investment Management to locate operations in Ireland
BRITAIN-ATTACKS
Tributes have been left at London Bridge following the tragic attack (Source: Getty)

The death toll from the London Bridge terror attack has risen to eight, the Met Police said today.

The Met said detectives appealing for information about Xavier Thomas, 45, who had been missing since the night of the terrorist attack, had found a body in the Thames near Limehouse on Tuesday evening.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, the police said, but Mr. Thomas' next of kin have been informed of this development.

The number of people killed during the attack, which took place on Saturday 3 June, was originally believed to be seven, while dozens were injured.

The other victims are Christine Archibald, from Canada, Ignacio Echevarria, from Spain, Kirsty Boden and Sara Zelenack, both from Australia, James McMullan, from the UK, and Sebastien Belanger and Alexandre Pigeard, both from France.

Three men carried out the attack, driving into pedestrians on the bridge and then stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.

The three attackers have now been named as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian, and Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking in East London.

Related articles

London Bridge attack latest: Third terrorist named as Youssef Zaghba
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Two of the three London Bridge terrorists are named
Tracey Boles
Tracey Boles | Staff

Khan: London "will never be broken" by terrorism at London Bridge vigil
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff