Caitlin Morrison

House prices in the three months to May dropped 0.2 per cent compared to the preceding quarter - the second quarterly fall recorded in the Halifax house price index since November 2012.

Halifax reported house prices in the quarter were up 3.3 per cent on the same period last year, but lower than in April and the annual rate of growth is the lowest it's been since May 2013.

House prices rose by 0.4 per cent between April and May. There has been virtually no change in prices over the past three months, according to the index.

"After reaching a recent peak of 10 per cent in March 2016, the annual house price growth has since fallen to 3.3 per cent in May," said Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist.

"House prices have again fallen over the past three months. Overall, prices in the three months to May were 0.2 per cent lower than in the preceding three months; the same rate as in April.

"The fact that the supply of new homes and existing properties available for sale remains low, combined with historically low mortgage rates and a high employment rate, is likely to support house price levels over the coming months."