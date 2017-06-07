Helen Cahill

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has hit out at the Prime Minister's comments on human rights this morning, saying the Human Rights Act has never "got in the way" of the UK's security.

Last night, Theresa May said the Conservatives would rip up human rights laws if it helped stop terrorism.

Speaking in Slough, she said:

I mean doing more to restrict the freedom and movements of terrorist suspects when we have enough evidence to prosecute them in full in court.

But in an interview on the BBC's Today programme this morning, Starmer, who was formerly director of public prosecutions, insisted the Human Rights Act had never been an obstacle to keeping the UK safe.

The recent surge in terror attacks had instead been caused by "people just coming onto the radar", he said, arguing that the lack of police officers on the streets was restricting the amount of intelligence reaching security officials.

He said voters needed to ask "searching questions" about the May's time as home secretary, when police numbers fell.