Caitlin Morrison

The General Election is almost here - voting takes place across the UK tomorrow and by early Friday morning the first results will be coming in.

If it's your first time voting, or you can't quite remember how it goes (difficult to imagine, given the number of elections the UK has held in recent years), we've put together a guide with all the information you need about polling day.

When can I vote?

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm on the day of the election.

Where can I vote?

Votes are usually cast in public buildings such as schools, libraries or community halls. If you're registered to vote, you should have received a polling card with the details of where your local polling station is. If you've lost that card, you can find out the address of your polling station via your local registration office, the details for which can be accessed here.

Or you can use the search tool at Where Do I Vote - but it's probably best to double check, just to be sure.

What do I need to bring to the polling station?

Nothing - if you're in England, Scotland or Wales. In Northern Ireland you are required to present acceptable photographic identification, although the identity document does not need to be current.

In the rest of the UK, just provide your name and address to polling station staff, and you'll receive your ballot paper.

How do I vote?

Once you've got your ballot paper, it's decision time. A list of the people you can vote for will be on the paper, follow the instructions to make your choice then put the paper in the ballot box.