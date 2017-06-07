Courtney Goldsmith

Anglo American has appointed Stuart Chambers as its new chairman to succeed Sir John Parker.

Chambers will join the FTSE 100 miner on 1 September as non-executive director and chairman designate, and on 1 November he will begin as chairman.

Parker announced his intention to leave the firm in February after eight years serving the board. He will step down on 31 October.

Chambers was chair of ARM Holdings and Rexam until 2016, and has served as a non-executive director on boards of Smiths Group and Tesco among others in recent years.

His executive career also includes stints at Nippon Sheet Glass, Mars Corporation and Shell.

"I am looking forward to working with Stuart as we continue our rebuilding of Anglo American. Stuart has led and chaired major global businesses with many parallels to our organisation, in areas such as manufacturing process and technology led innovation," said Mark Cutifani, chief executive of Anglo American.

"We have materially restored Anglo American's balance sheet and transformed the business performance over the last three years, and our task now is to unlock the very considerable value that we can see from our world-class asset base."

Stuart Chambers said: "It is a great privilege to be appointed chairman of a company as iconic as Anglo American, in this its centenary year. Anglo American has emerged from the commodity price downturn more resilient and with a renewed sense of purpose, both strategically and in terms of the role it plays in society."