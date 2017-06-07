FTSE 100 7524.95 -0.01%
Wednesday 7 June 2017 7:10am

Uber has sacked 20 employees after an investigation into harassment claims

Courtney Goldsmith
Uber Drivers Present Petition To Transport For London
Uber came under fire for ignoring claims of sexual harassment earlier this year (Source: Getty)

Uber yesterday said it fired 20 employees and was improving management training following a probe into sexual harassment allegations and other complaints against the company.

Law firm Perkins Coie led the investigation to look into 215 claims of harassment, discrimination, bullying and other employee concerns going as far back as 2012.

Most of the claims came from employees in Uber's San Francisco headquarters.

In addition to the staff dismissals, Uber said it will expand its employee relations unit to better investigate claims.

As part of its plans, the ride-hailing app hired Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei to train managers.

Uber will also offer a confidential helpline for employees and has started a new system to log and track complaints.

Uber has been in hot water since former engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog post in February detailing her experience with sexual harassment at the tech giant.

The firm is also facing a lawsuit from Alphabet's self-driving car unit, Waymo, over alleged trade secret theft.

