London Bridge attack latest: Third terrorist named as Youssef Zaghba

Rebecca Smith

The third ​London Bridge attacker was named today as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian.

The other two terrorists had been named by police as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking in East London.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Butt was known to the security services, but there was no evidence of “attack plan”.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack on Saturday night when the attackers drove a hired van at pedestrians on London Bridge, before stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.

The three attackers were shot dead by police within eight minutes of them first receiving a 999 call.

Two more victims of the terror attack have been named today as French waiter Alexandre Pigeard, and Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, who died trying to help others injured in the attack.

Canadian Christine Archibald was the first victim of the attack to be named, while the family of James McMullan from Hackney, believe he died, after the police found his bank card on one of the bodies at the scene.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she expects a review will be launched by the police and security services after the attack.

Speaking at a rally in Slough tonight, May said she is prepared to change human rights laws if they are getting in the way of Britain's efforts to clamp down on terrorism.

