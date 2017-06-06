Ross McLean

England head coach Eddie Jones has heaped the pressure on Argentina by declaring the Pumas favourites for their two-Test series, which begins on Saturday in San Juan.

Lions duty, injury and suspension has robbed Jones of a host of players, so much so that the Australian has one of the youngest touring parties ever assembled by England at his disposal.

“Argentina are under a lot of pressure to win this game,” said Jones. “They didn’t have a great 2016 and they know they are playing an under-strength England side, so all the pressure is on Argentina.

“And, when you are under pressure, you can do one of two things. You can become more adventurous or you can revert back to type. Everyone eats steak here, everyone wants to bullfight, everyone wants to scrum, so it is a matter of where they go.

“Our preparation has got to be so that we are prepared for either of those. They might start to run the ball from anywhere, we don’t know.”

Jones, whose side are ranked No2 in the world compared to Argentina at nine, has urged his youthful group to go from “back-benchers to being Prime Minister”.