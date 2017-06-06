Mark Hix

Summer fruits are delicious and they’re coming into season now. Strawberries and raspberries are classic, but if I want to impress or try something different, I’ll get my hands on tayberries – a cross between a blackberry and a red raspberry – or loganberries, which are probably best described as posh raspberries on steroids.

You can occasionally find them at farmers markets and fruit farms, but I’ve got a couple of plants down in Dorset. I have to get in there quick though, otherwise the birds get to them before I do.

If you’re planning a dinner party dessert, summer berries make life so much easier. There’s nothing more disappointing than ending a meal with a contrived and adventurous dessert that hasn’t quite gone to plan. Keep it simple; serve seasonal berries on their own or mix them up with a good quality ice cream on the side.

Tayberry and Kingston Black fool with honeycomb

SERVES 4

This fool can be made with most fruits, including gooseberries and all red summer fruits. Kingston Black is a fantastic apple aperitif made by Julian Temperley down in Somerset . If you can't get your hands on it, then a dessert wine will do just fine.

Ingredients

300g tayberries or loganberries

2tbsp caster sugar

A few pieces of honeycomb

For the fool