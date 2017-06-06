Rebecca Smith

Hyperloop One has unveiled its shortlist of European routes being considered for its transport shake-up, after encouraging people to pitch in routes that would be deemed technically doable, as well as economically sound.

The futuristic Hyperloop was originally dreamt up by Tesla and Space X boss Elon Musk, and will involve passenger, as well as cargo, capsules whizzing through a tube at speeds of up to 700mph. They would be accelerated gradually via electric propulsion through the low-pressure tube.

Read more: Britain can do better than a £50bn train line

Today at its Vision for Europe summit, Hyperloop One discussed its plans to establish a network of routes, spanning more than 3,100 miles and connecting more than 75m people in 44 cities.

Among the shortlisted routes are three in the UK; one connecting the Northern cities, another to bridge the North and the South, and a third to connect Scotland with Wales. Also in the running, is a 90km trip from Estonia to Finland, a 629km Spain to Morocco route and one traversing the entirety of Germany.

By the end of the year, Hyperloop One will have a team of 500 employees tasked with bringing the technology to life.

“Europe embraces new ideas in transportation like no other region in the world and is uniquely positioned to take the next great leap in transportation with Hyperloop One,” said Shervin Pishevar, co-founder and executive chairman of Hyperloop One.

Our vision is to, one day, connect all of Europe with our Hyperloop One system, networking the entire continent.

The proposed routes would, Hyperloop says, greatly reduce passenger and cargo times across some of the continent's "most heavily trafficked" regions.

In May last year, Hyperloop invited individuals, firms and governments to serve up proposals for why the tech should come to their areas, and nine have been sifted out from more than 2,600 submissions.

The nine European routes being considered

Corsica-Sardinia - 451 km Estonia-Finland - 90 km Germany - 1,991 km Poland - 415 km Spain-Morocco - 629 km The Netherlands - 428 km UK-North-South Connector - 666 km UK-Northern Arc - 545 km UK-Scotland-Wales - 1,060 km

Read more: Elon Musk's Hyperloop: Coming to a hard-to-pronounce European city near you