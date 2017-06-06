Joe Hall

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku appears to be the verge of exiting Goodison Park after he said he had agreed to join another club this summer.

The Belgian striker, reportedly of interest to both Chelsea and Manchester United, says he wants to play Champions League football and win the Premier League title.

"The most important thing is I want to win trophies," he said.

"We are now talking to the club. As for the rest, I'm looking ahead. What I would like most is to play in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League once. Or better — a few times. That would be the most beautiful thing.

"That's important for my progress as a player. I don't want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want to do that."

Everton are believed to have put a £100m price tag on Lukaku's head, yet that does not appear to have prohibited at least one suitor according to the 24-year-old.

Lukaku says agent Mino Raiola, who bought his clients Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba to United last summer, has already struck an agreement with another team.

"My agent knows what's going to happen and I know as well," said Lukaku.

"I'm staying calm and we have an agreement with the club as well. We stay calm and at least we have a direction where we want to go."