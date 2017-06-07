City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover banking, legal eagles and telecoms. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Lloyds Bank

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking has appointed John Feeney as head of its global corporates division, which looks after the largest domestic and multinational businesses. The global corporates business operates in Europe, Asia and North America and enjoys relationships with over 80 per cent of the FTSE 100 across sectors including technology, infrastructure and energy. John joined Lloyds Banking Group in 2013 as global head of commercial real estate and led the transformation of the business. Prior to this, he was head of real estate debt at Henderson Global Investors and spent eight years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a variety of senior roles across Europe and Asia. John takes over from Clare Francis, who left the group in May.

Haynes and Boone CDG

Haynes and Boone CDG has launched a new corporate practice in London with the addition of two partners with significant experience advising companies and management teams in London and other financial centres in Europe. Tom Ferns and Nick Foss-Pedersen join Haynes and Boone CDG as London partners in the corporate practice group. Their practices focus on mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital markets and securities work, private equity and venture capital transactions, and other corporate transactions. The lawyers have a well-established practice in London, where they represent companies in various sectors, including technology, financial services, media, and energy. Their clients also include sponsors, brokers and nomads; corporate finance houses; and other investors and entrepreneurs. Tom was previously a partner in the London office of Rosenblatt and was head of the firm’s corporate practice. Nick was also previously a partner in the London office of Rosenblatt. He has likewise handled a broad range of corporate transactions, including public and private acquisitions equity fundraisings and IPOs.

Three UK

Three UK has appointed Shadi Halliwell as its new chief marketing officer. She will be responsible for establishing Three UK as one of Britain’s best loved brands, building on the company’s commitment to always put customers first and shake up the mobile industry for the better. Shadi joins Three UK from Harvey Nichols, where she was the group creative and marketing director for three years. She has more than 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry, previously serving senior marketing and brand roles at BT and O2. Shadi will fill the position previously held by Tom Malleschitz who moved into a newly-created role as chief digital officer in December 2016. She will join on 4 September.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.