Theresa May's Conservatives will almost triple their existing majority at the General Election this week, according to one of the final polls before Thursday's vote.

Research by Opinium has put the Tories seven points ahead with just one full day of campaigning left.

The Tories are backed by 43 per cent in the pollsters final piece of pre-election research, with 36 per cent opting for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party.

If this performance was mirrored on a uniform basis, across the country, Electoral Calculus estimates it would hand the Tories a majority of 48.

It represents almost three times May's working majority of 17 at the end of the last parliament.

However, it still falls far short of previous predictions, which had the Conservatives on track for a three figure majority.

Presenting their findings, Opinium said noted it was the one of its first polls that had seen support for Labour contract, albeit by just one point, rather an expand.

“Labour’s campaign surge appears to have crested," said Opinium's head of political polling Adam Drummond.

"If this is the start of a trend, and it is supported by other work Opinium has done, then it is worth bearing in mind that at the last election 15 per cent of voters made their mind up either on polling day or the day before.

"Labour’s campaign has firmed up support among sympathetic groups, as our BAME polling shows and looks like averting the wipe-out that was predicted at the beginning of the campaign. Theresa May’s Brexit firewall of former Ukip voters is holding steady and should be enough to guarantee her a comfortable majority on Thursday."

However, the pollster also noted the election campaign appears to have damaged May's brand, directly.

The Prime Minister's approval ratings have fallen from a net positive 21 per cent to a net positive five per cent, while Corbyn has seen his popularity increase to a net negative of seven per cent.