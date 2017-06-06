Joe Hall

Arsenal new boy Sead Kolasinac says memories of Arsene Wenger's famed Invincibles side convinced him to move to North London.

The versatile left-back is set to join the Gunners on a five-year-deal on 1 July when the summer transfer window officially opens.

Kolasinac arrives from Bundesliga heavyweights Schalke where he amassed 89 appearances over four seasons.

"Arsenal has a huge tradition and I followed the club as a young boy in the days of Jens Lehmann and Thierry Henry," said the Bosnian.

"Arsenal has always been a club that is well recognised in Europe and I'm pleased to be here."

The 23-year-old, who had been linked with moves to Liverpool, Juventus and Chelsea last season, is known for his tenacious, tough-tackling style.

With Arsenal having successfully adopted a three-man defence last season, Kolasinac suggested he could be a perfect fit for Wenger's new system.

"I think my main strength is my mentality," he said. "I'm a player who will try to help the team as well as I can.

"There are different positions [I can play] but I think left back is where I feel most comfortable. I can play as part of a three at the back too or further forward. I'm really flexible."