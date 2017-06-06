Lynsey Barber

Improbable, the UK tech company which recently hit a rare "unicorn" valuation after landing multi-millions of fresh investment, has added a top boss from Disney to its senior team.

The virtual reality company has hired Disney's gaming boss Bill Roper as chief creative officer to build its leadership team.

A well known figure in gaming, Roper's pedigree includes stints as a leader at Blizzard games, makers of World of Warcraft, chief executive of Flagship Studios and creative chief of Cryptic Studios.

He will be "working with studios to unlock the creative possibilities of Improbable’s cloud-based distributed computing platform, SpatialOS" the company said.

It has also hired a senior executive from GitHub, Jason Jhonson, to lead marketing .

“Too often, startup stories focus on the founders," said Improbable co-founder and chief executive Herman Narula.

"We are building a world-class team at Improbable. These two critical hires bring a wealth of experience and a record of success with some of the biggest names in entertainment and technology. We’re delighted to have them at Improbable, as we move into a new stage of our history.”

The London founded and headquartered tech startup landed $500m (£389m) from Japan's SoftBank and other investors in the biggest ever funding round for a private UK tech firm. Previous backers include SIlicon Valley VC firm Andreessen Horowitz.

It puts improbable among the few startups to come from the UK valued at more than $1bn.