Helen Cahill

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has rubbished the idea that Britain could be on the hook to pay up to €100bn to leave the European Union.

Speaking on the BBC's Today programme this morning, Johnson said there wasn't "any case for paying huge sums of money to the EU as a Brexit bill".

Read more: Should Britain pay the EU's €100bn Brexit bill?

Estimates for what the UK will have to pay in the so-called "Brexit bill" have varied wildly; €100bn is the highest number that has been suggested so far, but some estimates have put the bill at €25bn.

The talks over the bill will centre on how much the UK owes in budgetary payments, and other commitments, such as the pension liabilities of EU officials, and the money the UK was set to pay as financial assistance to other EU states.

Read more: David Davis: €100bn Brexit bill? No way Jose

Any shortfall in financial assistance due to Brexit would have to be made up by contributions from the remaining EU27 states, meaning this issue is likely to be particularly fraught when the Brexit bill negotiations kick off later this year.

There will also be arguments over how much the UK is able to claim from the EU. The last payment of the rebate negotiated by Margaret Thatcher, for example, is due to come in after the UK leaves the bloc in 2019, and it is worth between €5bn and €6bn.

Negotiations over Britain's exit are set to start after the General Election, on 19 June.