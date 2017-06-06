Oliver Gill

Vodafone has banned its advertising from appearing on hate speech or fake news outlets worldwide.

The telecoms giant has updated its code of conduct to ensure its brand is not being marketed on websites that "are fundamentally at odds with their values and beliefs as a company".

Chief executive Vittorio Colao said: "We will not tolerate our brand being associated with this kind of abusive and damaging content.

Vodafone has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion; we also greatly value the integrity of the democratic processes and institutions that are often the targets of purveyors of fake news.

Historically, Vodafone's code of conduct has focused on safeguarding editorial independence. The new rules work on a "whitelist-based approach". Content controls will be implemented by a global agency network, led by including WPP and including Google and Facebook.

The upshot of the change in policy means Vodafone adverts will only be shown by outlets "highly unlikely to be focused on harmful content".

The whitelist will be reviewed by both Vodafone and its global agency partners on a regular basis to ensure it is "neither too broad nor too narrow".