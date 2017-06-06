Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Genel Energy sustained a modest gain today after the company said declines at its flagship Taq Taq oil field have slowed.

Genel, which holds its annual general meeting (AGM) today, has been hit by a series of senior departures in recent weeks, including co-founder Nat Rothschild and chief financial officer Ben Monaghan.

Tony Hayward, the former BP boss who co-founded the Kurdistan-focused oil group, will also retire as chair of Genel after the company's AGM.

In a prepared statement ahead of the AGM, Hayward said production at the firm's Taq Taq field continued to fall in 2017, but the rate of decline has recently slowed. However, Hayward said: "It remains too early to extrapolate long-term conclusions from this trend."

The company's stock lifted nearly four per cent in late morning trading. Shares in Genel have fallen more than 92 per cent since their peak in 2014 due to reserve downgrades at Taq Taq, failed exploration campaigns in Africa, political unrest in Iraq and the decline in oil prices.

Hayward also noted the economic situation in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is continuing to improve.

The firm will target further investment in Taq Taq, which produced an average of 17,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May.

Hayward highlighted the recent changes at board and management level, and he said the board composition is under review.

"However, the fundamentals of the business are sound, our strategic focus is clear and there are significant opportunities for value creation in the portfolio," Hayward said.

In March, the firm reported its 2016 losses widened in a "disappointing" year due to writedowns and lower production.