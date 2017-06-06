William Turvill

The Royal Bank of Scotland trial appears to be off, with the shareholder action group having voted to accept a settlement offer last night.

The High Court judge was informed of the decision at 11am today, the group's spokesman has told City A.M.

Directors of the shareholder group voted to accept the 82p-per-share offer at a meeting last night.

The news appears to indicate that the hotly-anticipated 14-week trial will not take place, despite the wishes of thousands of "diehard" retail investors.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

