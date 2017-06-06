FTSE 100 7521.75 -0.05%
Tuesday 6 June 2017 11:20am

Train services through Hendon disrupted after a tree fell on wires and caught fire

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk What's your grey rhino plan?
Regeneration Project Near Completion For St Pancras Station
Services into St Pancras station are disrupted today (Source: Getty)

Train services between Bedford and London St Pancras will be disrupted until this afternoon due to a tree falling onto the overhead wires near Hendon.

The tree caught fire after being blown over, which has caused some lines to be blocked.

Disruption will continue until 3pm, Thameslink has warned.

Thameslink tweeted this video of the fire:

The rail service also published a list of alternative routes for passengers:

Tags

Related articles

Rail travel compensation: Who gets it – the business, or the employee?
Steve Cassidy
Steve Cassidy | Contributor

National Rail warns bad weather will affect train services
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

General Election 2017: How does the weather affect voting?
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff