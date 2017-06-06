Caitlin Morrison

Train services between Bedford and London St Pancras will be disrupted until this afternoon due to a tree falling onto the overhead wires near Hendon.

The tree caught fire after being blown over, which has caused some lines to be blocked.

Disruption will continue until 3pm, Thameslink has warned.

Thameslink tweeted this video of the fire:

⚠️ Services running through #Hendon are disrupted due to a tree falling on the overhead lines and catching fire https://t.co/qr6qWeWUoZ pic.twitter.com/9rmgkRMEmH — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) June 6, 2017

The rail service also published a list of alternative routes for passengers: