Sadiq Khan warns up to 12,800 Met police could be cut under Tory plans

London mayor Sadiq Khan has warned the Metropolitan Police could be cut by 40 per cent under the Conservatives' plans.

The mayor has said this morning that the number of front-line officers on London's streets could be slashed by between 3,400 and 12,800.

The Conservative party has been defending its record on police numbers in the last few days following the terror attack in London bridge on Saturday night, the UK's third terror attack in three months.

Yesterday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Prime Minister Theresa May should stand down for presiding over police cuts during her time as home secretary. May said she was best placed to handle the "evolving" threats the UK faces.

Since 2010, the Met has had to find £600m in savings due to funding cuts, Khan said today. And, under current Tory plans, the Met would have to cut a further £400m from its budget in the coming years.

Khan said: "I have ensured that our police service has the resources they need to carry out the investigation into this horrific attack - however, I'm deeply concerned about the impact of the further police cuts that the Conservatives have already outlined.

"Our city has suffered two awful terrorist attacks since I was elected as mayor - and we must do everything possible to stop there being any more."