Caitlin Morrison

The weather has taken a turn for the worse this morning, and according to the Met Office, it's unlikely to improve in the next few days.

Heavy outbreaks of rain are forecast for Thursday 8 June, which is election day - it's likely to be the wettest day of the week for Londoners. So what effect, if any, will this have on the results?

It could make quite a big difference to the vote, as a matter of fact.

Labour has made gains in the polls over recent weeks, to the point that it's starting to look like the Tories may not win enough seats for an overall majority.

However, Jeremy Corbyn's party is reliant on a large turnout, particularly among younger voters, who overwhelmingly favour Labour over the Conservatives.

Figures compiled by FTI Consulting suggest Labour’s backers are less likely to show up on polling day.

The data shows that while 93 per cent of Conservative voters interviewed by FTI said they would definitely vote, just 88 per cent said the same for Labour. And if the weather is bad on Thursday, people are even less likely to head to the polls.

Low turnout does not necessarily mean Labour will sustain heavy losses. In 2001, Labour won in a landslide with turnout at an 80-year low, and in 2005, Labour won a majority on 61.3 per cent turnout

Meanwhile, in 2015, turnout was 66.1 per cent and Labour lost to the Conservative, with the party almost wiped out in Scotland.