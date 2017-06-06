Courtney Goldsmith

The chief financial officer of the world's largest temporary power provider, Aggreko, will resign after 13 years with the company.

Carole Cran, who has worked as the firm's finance boss for three years, tendered her resignation from the group to take up a new role at Forth Ports, a Scottish infrastructure funds-owned company.

Aggreko said the board will begin a process to identify her successor and Cran will leave the business within the next 12 months.

"I want to thank Carole for her support to me personally and for her outstanding dedication to Aggreko over many years. We wish her all the very best," said Chris Weston, chief executive of the power supply company.

The news comes less than a month after Aggreko announced the immediate departure of managing director of power solutions Nicolas Fournier.

​The FTSE 250 firm has struggled amid the downturn in commodity prices as its North American oil and gas customers cut spending, causing lower demand for its generators.

Shares in the company, which were hit by a profit warning in March, were up less than one per cent at the time of publishing following an initial drop at the market open.

