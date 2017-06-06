FTSE 100 7515.47 -0.14%
Tuesday 6 June 2017 8:31am

Boris Johnson says US President Donald Trump's UK visit should not be cancelled

Helen Cahill
Johnson has said he stands by the visit (Source: Getty)

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has said US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK should not be cancelled.

Last night, mayor of London Sadiq Khan called for the President's invite to be rescinded after Trump sent a series of tweets attacking Khan over the London Bridge terror attack.

But, speaking on the BBC's Today Programme, Johnson made it clear he did not agree, saying: "The invitation has been issued and accepted and I see no reason to change that."

Trump went after Khan on Twitter following the London bridge incident, not once, but twice, criticising him for calling on Londoners not to be alarmed by the increased police presence on their streets.

Responding to Trump, Khan appeared on Channel 4 news last night to call for the President's state visit to be axed.

"I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for," Khan said.

"When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong."

This morning, Johnson made it clear he did not "wish to interpose myself in a row between the President and the mayor of London".

