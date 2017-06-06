Caitlin Morrison

National Rail has warned this morning's inclement weather will hit train services.

The rail network said severe weather forecast across the south east of England may affect Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services.

Strong winds of between 30-55mph and heavy rain are expected until 18:00, National Rail said.

While a normal weekday service is running on all routes, it warned that the risk of trees and debris being blown onto the railway may require alterations or cancellations to train services.

Possible disruption to Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services due to adverse weather #SouthernWeather https://t.co/pafj0bwZgn — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) June 6, 2017

The Met Office has forecast persistent and often heavy rain slowly moving eastwards, with strong winds todaym, with sunny spells and gusty showers following in from southwest, perhaps with hail and thunder for Northern Ireland, Wales and central and southern England. It is set to be very windy over England and Wales.