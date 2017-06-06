Toshiba shares rise as Broadcom emerges as favourite for chip unit

Jasper Jolly

Shares in Toshiba rose in Asian trading after a Japanese newspaper reported US chipmaker Broadcom is first in line to buy its chip unit.

Tokyo-based business newspaper Asahi said Broadcom will be given exclusive rights to bid for the business, Reuters reported.

Toshiba shares rose by 3.33 per cent at the time of writing on the Tokyo, outperforming the benchmark Nikkei 225 index which slumped by more than one per cent.

The chip unit is one of the Japanese conglomerate’s most prized companies, with bidders from around the world putting themselves in the running.

Yesterday the Nikkei newspaper reported that Apple and Amazon could join a bid by Foxconn for the business.

Toshiba has been forced to sell its chip unit after massive losses in its US nuclear arm, Westinghouse, forced the subsidiary to file for bankruptcy protection, prompting large writedowns.

That also led to the Toshiba missing two deadlines for filing its quarterly results, sending shares plummeting. The sale of the chip unit, the second largest in the world, would go some way to plugging the gap, with reports the sale could bring in as much as 2 trillion yen ($14bn).