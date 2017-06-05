Ross McLean

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is set to be sidelined until September after undergoing surgery on the fractured ankle he suffered while on international duty with Belgium.

The 26-year-old was operated on in London after incurring the injury in training as Belgium prepared for last night’s friendly against the Czech Republic and the World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Friday.

“Eden Hazard successfully underwent surgery today after sustaining a fracture to his right ankle while training with the Belgian national team. He is expected to return to training in approximately three months,” read a Chelsea statement.

The injury will represent a major blow to the newly-crowned Premier League champions after Hazard rediscovered his best form last term after an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign, scoring 16 goals in 36 games.

Hazard, who joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, wrote on Twitter: “Everything went well with my ankle operation, now I start the road to recovery. I will be stronger. Thank you for your support.”