Two of the three London Bridge terrorists are named

Tracey Boles

Two of the London Bridge terrorists were last night named by Scotland Yard as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking in East London.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Butt was known to the security services, but there was no evidence of “attack plan”. Redouane, a Moroccan-Libyan, had been living in Dublin until late 2016, according to Irish police sources. A third attacker is believed to be a foreign national but remains unnamed.

The duo's identification followed a day of police raids in the Eats of the capital as the victims of Saturday night's attack started to be named.

The first was Canadian Christine Archibald. She was one of seven people killed on Saturday night in the van and knife attack by the three Islamist terrorists. James McMullan, 32, is also believed to be among the victims of the London Bridge terror attacks after his bank card was found on a body at the scene, his sister Melissa McMullan told reporters yesterday.

Twenty-one people remain in critical condition in hospital in the wake of the terror atrocity.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick described an off-duty police officer injured during the terror attack as "utterly heroic".

Simon Howell, chair of Team London Bridge, the business improvement district for the London Bridge area praised local businesses as well as the police and emergency services.

Praising the “vibrant” area, he said: “Team London Bridge would like to thank the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and London Ambulance Service for their immense bravery, efficiency and ongoing communication over the past 48 hours. We’d also like to commend the reaction of our businesses.

“The strong sense of community in London Bridge was evident in their actions, with many offering support to those involved, protecting the public and maintaining ‘business as usual’ where possible.”