London mayor Sadiq Khan today vowed that the capital “will never be broken” by terrorism as he led a vigil for victims of last weekend's terror attack in the city.

Khan stood alongside home secretary Amber Rudd and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott as he declared that London's unity “will always be stronger than the hate of terrorists”.

It came after Khan was accused of giving “pathetic” excuses in an extraordinary broadside from US President Donald Trump.

The pair have clashed over the response to the London Bridge attack, with Trump suggesting Khan had told Londoners they had “no reason to be alarmed” in the aftermath of the incident.

Khan had actually sought to reassure the capital's residents and workers over the increased presence of armed police on London’s streets.

City Hall declined to respond to Trump’s comments, beyond claiming they were “ill-informed” and deliberately took Khan’s remarks out of context.

But today US President renewed hostilities, accusing Khan of making a “pathetic excuse” and broadened his attack to include the press, claiming the “[mainstream media] is working hard to sell it!”

Prime Minister Theresa May has declined to be drawn on Trump's attacks beyond stating that Khan is doing “an excellent job”. Downing Street yesterday said there was “no change” to plans for Trump to be granted a state visit later this year.

Seven people died in the London Bridge attack while many more remain in hospital.