Ross McLean

England skipper Eoin Morgan has urged his side to exorcise the ghost of their harrowing demise against New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup when the teams do battle in Tuesday’s Champions Trophy clash at Cardiff.

Their last clash in a global 50-over tournament, at the 2015 World Cup in Wellington, saw New Zealand thrash England by eight wickets in less than half of the scheduled 100 overs.

After that tournament, England adopted a New Zealand-style no-fear mantra and Morgan insists there is no better way to prove his side have come full circle from the lows of the World Cup than to avenge that defeat.

“It was sort of men against boys,” said Morgan. “But I think it’s completely different now, two years down the line. We’ve got a completely new team, pretty much.

“A lot of it has to do with confidence and we come into this tournament full of confidence. The dominant factor in New Zealand was that they had confidence, whereas we didn’t.”

Seamer Steven Finn conceded 49 runs off just two over against the Black Caps in Wellington two years ago, but Morgan insists he was the automatic choice once Chris Woakes was forced to withdraw from the squad with a side strain.

“We’ve tried to go like for like as often as we can,” added Morgan. “But when we can’t, we go for a guy we can throw the ball to at any stage in order to try to make an impact in the game.

“Finny is one of those guys, and I’d have no hesitation in playing him tomorrow if we felt it was the right thing to do.”

England can seal their place in the semi-finals with victory in Cardiff on Tuesday.