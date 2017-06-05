FTSE 100 7525.76 -0.29%
Monday 5 June 2017 7:21pm

In pictures: Life in the capital resumes in the wake of London Bridge attack

Greg.Sigston
A member of the public stops to read floral tributes on London Bridge (Source: Greg Sigston/City AM)

London Bridge partially reopened today, after being closed to the public since the terror attack on Saturday night which left seven dead and dozens injured, many critically.

Floral tributes have been left at the bridge and in Borough Market, where the three killers attacked people on foot after crashing a vehicle at the south side of the bridge.

Read more: London Bridge attack: Theresa May's statement in full

A vigil took place this evening at Potters Field Park, close to the site of the attack.

City A.M.'s photographer Greg Sigston visited the bridge today to photograph the aftermath as another working week began in the City.

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

