Mark Sands

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson will today warn of a “destructive” new tax regime from Labour in a speech focused on the UK’s trading potential.

Speaking in the north east just days before polls open, Johnson will back Prime Minister Theresa May to deliver “the huge potential of Brexit Britain”.

The Conservatives have committed to a network of new trade commissioners to boost foreign investment, and to reconvening the Board of Trade to support exporters from across the UK.

“It makes me shudder to think that we could seriously be about to elect a Corbyn-led coalition that would impose destructive new taxes on businesses, on homes, on gardens – at the very moment when we could be about to go forward with global Britain,” Johnson will say.

“This is the moment to believe in the huge potential of Brexit Britain... Let’s get Brexit done. Let’s get Brexit right. Let’s believe in Britain.”